GSI Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $4 Million Investment in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000. Spirit Realty Capital comprises approximately 1.8% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Spirit Realty Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.21. 1,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.85. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 171.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

