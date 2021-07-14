GSI Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 48,258 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,258 shares during the period. Park Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 1.6% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 44,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.