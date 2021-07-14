Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,496,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWRE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GWRE opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.97.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

