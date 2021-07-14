Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GUKYF opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

