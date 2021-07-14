GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.77

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and traded as high as $7.08. GWG shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 5,748 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $231.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34 and a beta of -0.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GWG by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in GWG during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GWG by 25.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in GWG by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GWG by 24.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

