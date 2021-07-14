GXChain Price Tops $0.46 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001413 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $32.47 million and $6.14 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000130 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,399,364 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.