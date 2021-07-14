Hahn Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,385 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 4.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $20,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

LH traded down $4.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,840. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $284.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.17.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

