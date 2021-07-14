Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 23,930 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,930 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises approximately 4.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Euronet Worldwide worth $22,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,004,000 after purchasing an additional 154,689 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after acquiring an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after acquiring an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.54. 4,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.20. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.27.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

