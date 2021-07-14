Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 24,807 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,807 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 4.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $19,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,680,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,198,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Insiders have sold 52,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,609 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

ROST traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.68. 22,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,793. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

