Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 350,497 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 350,497 shares during the period. SLM comprises about 4.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of SLM worth $19,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SLM by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 30,153 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SLM by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 79,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,985. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.42. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLM. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

