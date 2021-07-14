Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 59,570 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,570 shares during the quarter. Genpact comprises approximately 3.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Genpact worth $17,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $83,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after acquiring an additional 989,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $39,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944 over the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

G traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. 14,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.59. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.