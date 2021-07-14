Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 94,496 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,496 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp comprises approximately 4.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of East West Bancorp worth $18,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.54. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

