Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 39.22 ($0.51). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 37.91 ($0.50), with a volume of 8,595,569 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.86.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

