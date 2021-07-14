Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 449 ($5.87). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 438 ($5.72), with a volume of 192,015 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 401.06. The company has a market capitalization of £141.53 million and a P/E ratio of 141.29.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

