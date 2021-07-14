Harry Brandler Purchases 25,000 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GRBK) Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GRBK) Director Harry Brandler purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $552,750.00.

GRBK stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

