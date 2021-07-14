Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.06. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF shares last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 166,570 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

