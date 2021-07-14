Harvest Finance (FARM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.38 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 26.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $77.98 or 0.00237527 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $45.92 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011806 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000820 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 626,875 coins and its circulating supply is 588,916 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

