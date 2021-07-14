HashCoin (HSC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $70,472.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HashCoin has a market cap of $364,101.79 and approximately $70,472.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00051599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.24 or 0.00853615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005344 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

