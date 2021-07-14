Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.97% from the company’s previous close.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.80 ($43.29).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €34.76 ($40.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -124.14. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €21.96 ($25.84) and a 1-year high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.48.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.