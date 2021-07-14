Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €58.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.09 ($45.98).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.80 ($58.59) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of €45.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -16.40. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €50.08 ($58.92).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

