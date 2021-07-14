Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €58.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.09 ($45.98).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.80 ($58.59) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of €45.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -16.40. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €50.08 ($58.92).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

