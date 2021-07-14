Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Down 59.2% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 59.2% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.34 or 0.00010169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $57.77 million and approximately $670,524.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,847.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,992.25 or 0.06065119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.04 or 0.01434007 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.69 or 0.00400926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00139875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $200.83 or 0.00611397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00406613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.32 or 0.00317591 BTC.

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,296,270 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

