Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.57

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.57 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 9.30 ($0.12). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,051,304 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.13 million and a P/E ratio of -9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

