HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,130 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $35,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 478.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $219.23 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.73 and a 12-month high of $221.71. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

