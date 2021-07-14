Head to Head Analysis: IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR)

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IHI and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHI $10.50 billion N/A $123.07 million $0.21 26.90 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

IHI has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares IHI and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHI 1.18% -0.70% -0.15% Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IHI and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHI 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.39%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than IHI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About IHI

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines. The company also provides LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; equipment for plants; and engineering, procurement, construction, and start-up services for process and pharmaceutical plants. In addition, it offers bridges, water gates, and steel structures; shield tunneling machines, concrete construction materials, and transportation systems; and security and environmental monitoring systems, as well as constructs and refurbishes offshore structures. Further, the company provides air and process gas compressors, separators, and cryogenic products; lubricating systems; turbochargers for vehicles and machinery for ships; parking and logistics systems; materials handling systems; steelmaking equipment, such as industrial furnaces and stepping cylinders; heat and surface treatment equipment, factory automation systems, slitters, rubber and film calender lines, and pulp and paper machinery; and agricultural machines and lawn mowers. Additionally, it offers aero engines and air traffic control systems; and rockets, rocket and satellite propulsion systems, systems for satellites, space station-related equipment, ground test facilities, sample containers, etc. It also engages in real estate rental and sales business. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

