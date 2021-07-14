Head to Head Contrast: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) & Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Equity Residential and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 1 10 5 0 2.25 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equity Residential presently has a consensus target price of $73.31, suggesting a potential downside of 11.42%. Given Equity Residential’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 26.64% 6.20% 3.24% Transcontinental Realty Investors 44.01% 4.19% 1.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Equity Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.8% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Residential and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.57 billion 12.04 $913.64 million $3.26 25.39 Transcontinental Realty Investors $57.02 million 4.95 $6.67 million N/A N/A

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

