Head-To-Head Contrast: Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) & Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Equity Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Equity Residential 1 10 5 0 2.25

Equity Residential has a consensus price target of $73.31, suggesting a potential downside of 11.42%. Given Equity Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 44.01% 4.19% 1.79% Equity Residential 26.64% 6.20% 3.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 84.8% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Equity Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Equity Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $57.02 million 4.95 $6.67 million N/A N/A Equity Residential $2.57 billion 12.04 $913.64 million $3.26 25.39

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

