Head to Head Survey: Danimer Scientific (DNMR) & Its Rivals

Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) is one of 20 public companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Danimer Scientific to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Danimer Scientific and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danimer Scientific N/A -11.49% -5.10% Danimer Scientific Competitors 4.60% 12.09% 4.53%

This table compares Danimer Scientific and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Danimer Scientific $47.33 million -$8.85 million -49.26 Danimer Scientific Competitors $12.97 billion $263.33 million 36.49

Danimer Scientific’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Danimer Scientific. Danimer Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Danimer Scientific has a beta of -1.27, indicating that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danimer Scientific’s peers have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Danimer Scientific and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Danimer Scientific Competitors 177 999 1334 39 2.48

Danimer Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.61%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 2.63%. Given Danimer Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Danimer Scientific peers beat Danimer Scientific on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company offers its products to manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

