HeartBout (HB) Tops One Day Volume of $27.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. HeartBout has a market cap of $121,670.61 and $27.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.33 or 0.00847218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005450 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

