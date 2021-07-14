HeartBout Price Hits $0.0023 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. HeartBout has a market cap of $121,188.81 and approximately $27.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

