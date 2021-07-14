Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $7.06

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $7.29. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 42,165 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 2.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In related news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

