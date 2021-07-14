Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $157.07 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $157.07 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003837 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00054998 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002630 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036258 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00254541 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000892 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00036437 BTC.
- XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006084 BTC.
Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “
Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.
