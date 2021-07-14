Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $157.07 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $157.07 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00054998 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036258 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00254541 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00036437 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,268,883 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.