Hedget Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.66 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $444,355.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One Hedget coin can now be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00009853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.00855943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005351 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

