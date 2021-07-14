HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $318.10 million and $116,973.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004967 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00035124 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00052084 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00026234 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

