Hegic Price Reaches $0.0708 on Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.0708 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $40.04 million and $1.34 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00051313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.74 or 0.00855101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

