Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 233,549 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 247,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 107,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 362,023 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLX opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $765.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

HLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

