Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HLTOY opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.07. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

