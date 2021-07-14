HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €95.00 by Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €87.82 ($103.31).

HelloFresh stock opened at €84.90 ($99.88) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a twelve month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €77.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

