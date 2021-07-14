HelloGold (HGT) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $189,426.75 and $20.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HelloGold Coin Profile

HGT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

