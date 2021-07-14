Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and $480,229.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00112391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00151624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,899.21 or 1.00261595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.73 or 0.00956118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,882,306 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

