HempCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $167.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $167.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,822.94 or 0.99985564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00035871 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006997 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00055558 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000873 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,669,971 coins and its circulating supply is 262,534,820 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.