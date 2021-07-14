Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 336.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,086 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.05% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

