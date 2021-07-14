Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Director Sells $347,236.00 in Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MLHR stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.66. 829,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,157. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

