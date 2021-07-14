Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.86. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$17.52, with a volume of 9,847 shares.

HRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Héroux-Devtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$644.67 million and a P/E ratio of 31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$154.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

