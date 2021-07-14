Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.86. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$17.52, with a volume of 9,847 shares.
HRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Héroux-Devtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.80.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$644.67 million and a P/E ratio of 31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile (TSE:HRX)
HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.
