Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.
In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.33. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
