Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.33. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

