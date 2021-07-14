Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

