Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $98.35.
In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.