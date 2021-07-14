HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $11.19

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $10.88. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 75 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 65.5% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

