Highside Global Management LLC Makes New $17.97 Million Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,967,000. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 7.3% of Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Highside Global Management LLC owned 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,117,000 after buying an additional 452,136 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 189,027 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $501,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $222.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,212. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.