Highside Global Management LLC Takes $20.41 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 275,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,406,000. Pinterest comprises approximately 8.3% of Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,363 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.12. 183,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,711,474. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,201.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $3,973,349.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,349.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 925,242 shares of company stock worth $64,770,827. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.