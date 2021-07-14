Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 29,551 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,836,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,756,000 after acquiring an additional 309,376 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN remained flat at $$22.16 during trading on Wednesday. 44,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,913,205. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18.

