Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,237 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,101,000 after purchasing an additional 358,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after purchasing an additional 154,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.61. The company had a trading volume of 619,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,676,844. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

